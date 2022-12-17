Saudi Arabia condemns attack on Irish soldier in Lebanon

Saudi Arabia has condemned an attack on an Irish soldier on a UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, state press agency SPA said on Friday.

The soldier - part of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) - was shot and killed on Wednesday, while a second was left in a critical condition after a crowd surrounded their vehicle.

The Kingdom’s foreign affairs ministry expressed “strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack,” SPA reported, adding that the country is calling for an investigation into the incident.

“The Foreign Ministry also expressed the Kingdom's absolute rejection of all forms of violence, affirming its support for “UNIFIL” mission, as well as extending its “sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Ireland, wishing the wounded a speedy recovery,” SPA concluded.

At the time of the attack the soldiers where on what Ireland’s Foreign and Defense Minister Simon Conveney described as a standard run from UNIFIL’s area of operations in south Lebanon to Beirut when the incident happened in al-Aqbieh late on Wednesday.

Southern Lebanon is a stronghold for Hezbollah, a powerful armed group and a heavyweight political party backed by Iran.

The party has denied a role in the violence, saying it was an “unintentional incident” between residents and the UN forces.

However, Ireland’s Coveney told state broadcaster RTE that he did not accept Hezbollah’s assurances that it had no involvement.

