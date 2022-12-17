Social media report protests by Iranian oil workers for higher wages

Social media posts on Saturday purported to show a group of protesting oil workers in southern Iran demanding higher wages and retirement bonuses.
The reported oil workers’ protests, which Reuters could not verify, comes amid an uprising across Iran, the boldest challenge to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.
The nationwide protests were triggered by the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iran’s Kurdish region, for wearing “inappropriate attire.”
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Iran’s oil ministry was not immediately available to comment.
The activist HRANA news agency said on Saturday that a group of oil workers protested outside the Pars Oil and Petrochemical Company in Asaluyeh in the southern Bushehr Province on the Gulf coast.
It said in addition to wage increases and pension bonuses, the removal of high income taxes and salary cap, improved welfare services and health conditions were among the protesters’ demands.
A combination of mass protests and strikes by oil workers and Bazaar merchants helped to sweep the clergy to power in the Iranian revolution four decades ago.
Read more:
Prominent Iranian Sunni cleric urges release of protest detainees
Iran censures EU for new sanctions over protests
-
Sanctioned Iranian cleric lashes out at EUUltra-conservative Iranian cleric Ahmad Khatami lashed out at the European Union on Friday after the bloc slapped him with sanctions linked to ... Middle East
-
Iran’s oil minister stable after heart attack, ministry saysThe Iranian oil minister is in a stable condition after a heart attack on Thursday, the oil ministry said in a statement reported by the official IRNA ... Middle East
-
After being removed from UN rights body Iran blames USIran on Thursday accused the United States of orchestrating its removal from a UN women’s rights body over its response to protests triggered by death ... Middle East