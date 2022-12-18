At least eight Iraqi police officers killed in bomb blast near Kirkuk: Source
At least eight Iraqi federal policemen were killed on Sunday after a bomb struck their convoy southwest of the oil-rich city of Kirkuk, two security sources told Reuters.
The blast took place near the village of Safra, which lies about 30 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of Kirkuk, said the source, adding that two other policemen were critically wounded.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but ISIS militants are active in the area. Iraq declared victory over the group, which once held large swathes of the country, in December 2017.
