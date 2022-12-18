Iran says won't ‘seek permission’ to boost Russia ties

Iran's foreign ministry said Sunday it would not “seek permission from anyone” to expand relations with Russia, dismissing US concerns over a growing military partnership between Tehran and Moscow.

Western countries have accused Iran of supplying drones to Russia, allegedly used to attack Ukraine, and slapped sanctions on Tehran, which denies the allegations.

Advertisement

CIA chief William Burns told PBS television on Friday the military cooperation between Iran and Russia “poses real threats” to US allies in the Middle East.

Nasser Kanani, spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry, called the comments “baseless” and said they were part of a “US propaganda war against Iran”.

Tehran “acts independently in regulating its foreign relations and does not seek permission from anyone”, Kanani said in a statement Sunday.

Iran's “national interests” dictate its policies, he added.

“Cooperation between Iran and Russia in various fields including defense is expanding within the framework of common interests... and is not against any third country.”

According to Kanani, “American officials continue their baseless political claims and illegal actions against the Islamic republic of Iran, questioning the conventional defense and military cooperation between Iran and Russia.”

White House national security spokesman John Kirby on December 9 called the Tehran-Moscow military partnership “harmful” to Ukraine, Iran's neighbors and the world.

Last month, Tehran admitted it had sent drones to Russia but insisted they were supplied before the invasion of Ukraine in February.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Iran ‘spreading bloodshed’ from Middle East to Kyiv: UK’s Cleverly

UK announces new sanctions against Russia, Iran

Canada imposes new sanctions on Iran, Russia, Myanmar over human rights