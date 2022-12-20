Iranian, EU nuclear negotiators meet in Jordan: Iranian media

Iran’s foreign minister and top nuclear negotiator met with the European Union foreign policy chief and the EU official coordinating nuclear talks with Iran in Jordan on Tuesday, Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani met EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and nuclear talks coordinator Enrique Mora ahead of a regional conference being hosted by Jordan.
IRNA gave no further details about the meeting.
Talks to restore Iran’s 2015 nuclear accord have been at a stalemate since September.
Western powers accuse the Islamic Republic of raising unreasonable demands after all sides appeared to be nearing a deal.
