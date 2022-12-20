Macron says let Iraq choose path not ‘dictated’ by foreign powers

French President Emmanuel Macron called for Iraq to be allowed to choose a path not dictated by foreign powers, in an address Tuesday to a summit aimed at helping to resolve Middle East crises.



“There is a way that is not that of a form of hegemony, imperialism, a model that would be dictated from outside,” Macron told the summit at Sweimeh on the shores of the Dead Sea.



Caught for years in a delicate balancing act between its two main allies the United States and Iran, Iraq only recently arrived at a fragile compromise government after a year of political stalemate.



It has endured nearly two decades of turmoil since the US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003.



The extremist ISIS group seized roughly one third of the country’s territory before its defeat more than three years later.



