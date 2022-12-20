Theme
French President Emmanuel Macron, Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and his father King Abdullah II, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani, along with other dignitaries and officials attend the “Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership” in Sweimeh by the Dead Sea shore in central-west Jordan on December 20, 2022. (AFP)
Macron says let Iraq choose path not ‘dictated’ by foreign powers

AFP, Amman
French President Emmanuel Macron called for Iraq to be allowed to choose a path not dictated by foreign powers, in an address Tuesday to a summit aimed at helping to resolve Middle East crises.

“There is a way that is not that of a form of hegemony, imperialism, a model that would be dictated from outside,” Macron told the summit at Sweimeh on the shores of the Dead Sea.

Caught for years in a delicate balancing act between its two main allies the United States and Iran, Iraq only recently arrived at a fragile compromise government after a year of political stalemate.

It has endured nearly two decades of turmoil since the US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003.

The extremist ISIS group seized roughly one third of the country’s territory before its defeat more than three years later.

