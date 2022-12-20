Theme
A handout picture made available by the Iranian Army official website on January, 21 2022 shows troops participating in an exercise at sea during a joint military drill for Iranian, Russian, and Chinese warships in the Indian ocean. (Iranian Army office via AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia to give Iran advanced military components in exchange for drones, says UK

Reuters, London
Published: Updated:
Russia intends to give Iran advanced military components in exchange for hundreds of drones, British defense minister Ben Wallace said on Tuesday.

“Iran has become one of Russia's top military backers,” Wallace told parliament as part of a statement on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“In return for having supplied more than 300 kamikaze drones, Russia now intends to provide Iran with advanced military components, undermining both Middle East and international security.”

