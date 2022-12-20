US Central Command conducts raids in Syria, detains ISIS operatives: Statement
The US Central Command forces conducted three helicopter raids in eastern Syria over the past 48 hours, which resulted in detaining six ISIS operatives, according to a statement on Tuesday.
One of those detained was a senior ISIS Syria province member involved in attacks in Syria, according to the statement.
