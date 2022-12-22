Iran condemns Zelenskyy’s ‘baseless accusations’ during US visit

Iran condemned on Thursday what it described as “baseless accusations” from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who slammed the Islamic Republic for supporting Russia during his visit to the US.

“We have always respected the territorial integrity of other countries, including Ukraine, and Mr Zelenskyy should know that Iran’s strategic patience for baseless accusations will not be unlimited,” Iran’s official IRNA news agency quoted foreign ministry spokesman Naser Kanani as saying.

“We emphasize once again that the Islamic Republic of Iran has not exported any military equipment to any side for use in the Ukraine war,” he said.

During a speech to Congress on Wednesday, Zelenskyy said Iranian drones sent to Russia had become a “threat to our critical infrastructure.”

“When Russia cannot reach our cities by its artillery, it tries to destroy them with missile attacks. More than that, Russia found an ally in this genocidal policy: Iran,” said Zelenskyy.

“That is how one terrorist has found the other.”

Russia has denied its forces used Iranian drones in Ukraine. Tehran has acknowledged supplying Moscow with drones but said they were sent prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

