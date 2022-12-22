Iran says arrested Mossad spies planning ‘terrorist’ attacks

Iran’s intelligence ministry said on Thursday it had arrested a number of Mossad spies who were planning “terrorist” attacks in the country, state media reported.

“Four operational teams of the Mossad were identified and all their members were arrested,” the ministry said in a statement carried by state media.

The ministry accused Israel of planning to carry out “terrorist” attacks in Iran by “taking advantage of the riots” in the country, but “all the terrorists were arrested before they could take any action.”

The statement did not specify the nationalities of those arrested or give any further details.

The announcement comes amid anti-regime protests – described by authorities as “riots” – which have swept across Iran since September 16 when 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini died after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran.

Since Amini’s death, demonstrators have been calling for the downfall of the regime in a movement that has become one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since its establishment in 1979.

Iran has blamed the unrest on foreign powers, namely the US and Israel.

At least 469 people, including 63 children and 32 women, have been killed by security forces in the protests, according to the Oslo-based rights group Iran Human Rights (IHR).

