New Italy PM to visit troops in Iraq

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will head to Iraq on Thursday evening for a pre-Christmas visit to Italian troops posted there, her office said.

NATO-member Italy has up to 650 people deployed to Iraq and Kuwait, according to the defense ministry website.

Under operation Prima Parthica, Italy provides staff for multinational commands in Kuwait, Baghdad and Arbil, trains the armed forces and police, and provides administrative support.

Meloni, the leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, took office in October at the head of a right-wing coalition.

She announced the trip, which she said would include other government ministers, at a meeting with lawmakers, which a spokeswoman later confirmed.

