Al-Qaeda releases video it claims narrated by al-Zawahiri who was believed dead: SITE

Al-Qaeda has released a 35-minute recording the group claims was narrated by its leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was believed to have been killed in a US raid in August 2022, SITE intelligence group said on Friday.

The recording was undated and the transcript did not clearly point towards a time frame for when it could have been made.

Zawahiri was killed in a US strike in Afghanistan, the biggest blow to the terrorist group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.

Zawahiri had been in hiding for years, and the operation to locate and kill him was the result of “careful, patient and persistent” work by the counterterrorism and intelligence community, a senior US administration official said.

Al-Qaeda has not named a successor. But Saif al-Adel, a mysterious, low-key former Egyptian special forces officer who is a high-ranking member of Al-Qaeda, is seen by experts as the top contender.

The United States is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to his arrest.

