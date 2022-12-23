Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A demonstrator displays a portrait of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei inscribed with the word terrorist during a rally in support of protestors in Iran, in Berlin on October 7, 2022. (AFP)
A demonstrator displays a portrait of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei inscribed with the word terrorist during a rally in support of protestors in Iran, in Berlin on October 7, 2022. (AFP)

Germany suspends measures to promote business with Iran

Reuters, Berlin
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Germany’s government is suspending state measures designed to foster business with Iran due to the repression of nationwide protests in the Islamic Republic, the economy ministry said on Friday.

The suspension will affect export credits and investment guarantees as well as Germany’s manager training and trade fair programs in Iran, the ministry said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

German-Iranian trade totaled 1.76 billion euros ($1.87 billion) in 2021.

The death in custody of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, after her arrest by the morality police for violating Iran’s dress code, unleashed years of pent-up grievances in the country over issues ranging from tightening social and political controls to economic misery and discrimination against ethnic minorities.

Read more:

Iran’s clerical leaders to grapple with deepening dissent in 2023

Luxembourg concern for resident facing execution in Iran

Israel spy agency warns of deeper Iran-Russia arms ties

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size