Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar holds a news conference in Ankara, Turkey December 24, 2022. (Turkish Defense Ministry via Reuters)
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar holds a news conference in Ankara, Turkey December 24, 2022. (Turkish Defense Ministry via Reuters)

Turkey in talks with Russia about using Syrian airspace in potential operation

Reuters, Ankara
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Turkey is in talks with Russia to use the airspace above northern Syria for a potential cross-border operation against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday.

Turkey has carried out several incursions into northern Syria against the YPG and has been threatening a new incursion for months. It stepped up preparations last month after a deadly bomb attack in Istanbul it blamed on Kurdish militants.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group and the US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), spearheaded by the YPG, have denied involvement in the bombing of the busy pedestrian avenue.

Turkey launched air strikes against YPG targets in November and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signaled a possible ground offensive.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Akar said Ankara was in talks with Moscow, which supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, about the operation.

“We are in talks and discussing with Russia about all issues including opening the airspace,” he said.

Turkey sees the YPG militia, the leading presence in the SDF, as the Syrian wing of the PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Washington’s support for the YPG in the fight against ISIS has infuriated Ankara, causing a major rift between the NATO allies.

Read more:

Top US military general warns Turkey against Syria incursion

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size