At least 27 injured in Cairo basketball stadium collapse: Health ministry
At least 27 people were injured on Saturday when part of a sports stadium south of Cairo collapsed during a basketball match, Egypt’s health ministry said.
Ministry spokesman Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said “27 people were injured, some with fractures and bleeding,” adding that “most were non-life-threatening injuries.”
The Egyptian basketball federation suspended the match between Alexandria’s Al Ittihad and Cairo’s Al Ahly as first responders rushed to the Hassan Mostafa Sports Hall in the October 6 suburb.
More than 20 ambulances were dispatched to take the injured fans to hospital from the sports venue, the ministry added.
Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi has appointed a committee to look into the circumstances of the incident.
