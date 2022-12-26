Theme
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa June 29, 2014. (Reuters)
ISIS claims failed prison attack in Syria

AFP
The ISIS group claimed an attack Monday on a security complex in northern Syria, which a war monitor said was near a military intelligence prison housing hundreds of extremists.

“Two ISIS fighters launched a surprise attack this morning... to avenge Muslim prisoners” and relatives of extremists living in the Kurdish-administered al-Hol camp, the group said in a statement on Telegram, adding that one of the perpetrators had survived after the attack.

Six members of Kurdish-led security forces and two extremists were killed in the attack, a war monitor said.

The failed assault targeted a Kurdish security complex in Raqa, the group’s former de facto capital in Syria, which includes a military intelligence prison housing hundreds of extremists, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

“The jihadists were targeting the military intelligence prison,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Britain-based monitor.

