ISIS claims failed prison attack in Syria

The ISIS group claimed an attack Monday on a security complex in northern Syria, which a war monitor said was near a military intelligence prison housing hundreds of extremists.
“Two ISIS fighters launched a surprise attack this morning... to avenge Muslim prisoners” and relatives of extremists living in the Kurdish-administered al-Hol camp, the group said in a statement on Telegram, adding that one of the perpetrators had survived after the attack.
Six members of Kurdish-led security forces and two extremists were killed in the attack, a war monitor said.
The failed assault targeted a Kurdish security complex in Raqa, the group’s former de facto capital in Syria, which includes a military intelligence prison housing hundreds of extremists, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
“The jihadists were targeting the military intelligence prison,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Britain-based monitor.
