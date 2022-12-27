Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A general view of Erbil in Kurdistan, north of Iraq November 2, 2016. (Reuters)
A general view of Erbil in Kurdistan, north of Iraq November 2, 2016. (Reuters)

Fire at refinery in Iraq’s Erbil under control

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A fire at a refinery in Iraq’s northern city of Erbil has been brought under control by civil defense teams, the state news agency reported on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The director of civil defense teams in Erbil said no casualties were reported.

No further information was immediately available.

Read more:

Iran launches wave of cross-border missile strikes on Kurdish groups in Iraq

Saudi Arabia condemns missile attack on Erbil

Iraq demands “clear explanation” from Iran over Erbil attack, summons ambassador

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size