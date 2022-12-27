Fire at refinery in Iraq’s Erbil under control

A fire at a refinery in Iraq’s northern city of Erbil has been brought under control by civil defense teams, the state news agency reported on Tuesday.
The director of civil defense teams in Erbil said no casualties were reported.
No further information was immediately available.
