Bezalel Smotrich to be Israel’s finance minister in Netanyahu-led cabinet
Bezalel Smotrich, the leader of the nationalist Religious Zionism party, is poised to become Israel’s next finance minister, under a bilateral agreement struck between his party and Likud, the party of Benjamin Netanyahu.
Under the agreement, Smotrich will also serve as a minister in the defense ministry.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Israel’s parliament is expected to approve Benjamin Netanyahu’s new coalition government on Thursday, with right-wing politicians taking many of the top cabinet posts.
The vote will cement Netayahu’s return as prime minister after just 18 months in opposition.
Smotrich will serve in the role for the first half of the government’s term, and will also serve as a minister in the defense ministry. Arye Deri, the leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, will then take over the role.
Itamar Ben Gvir of the far-right Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party will head the national security ministry, while Netanyahu will likely draw on members of his Likud party for a number of senior positions, including the posts of defense, justice, and foreign minister.
By assembling a government with ultra-Orthodox and nationalist parties, Israel’s longest-serving premier has placed himself in the unusual role of moderate. The US, Israel’s closest ally, has previously expressed concern about the policies advocated by Ben Gvir and others expected to join the government.
Netanyahu’s return ends the brief tenure of Israel’s most diverse coalition government, comprised of eight parties from across political divides.
But they were united by little except their opposition to Netanyahu and their fragile alliance collapsed earlier this year, sending Israelis back to the polls for the fifth time since 2019.
Read more: West Bank settlements top priority: Netanyahu government
-
West Bank settlements top priority: Netanyahu governmentBenjamin Netanyahu’s incoming hard-line government has put West Bank settlement expansion at the top of its list of priorities a day before it’s set ... Middle East
-
Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu closer to hard-right government with new legislationIsraeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu moved one step further on Tuesday toward establishing a government after parliament approved ... Middle East
-
Israel's Netanyahu looks to vote in new government on ThursdayIsraeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu called a vote in parliament on his new government for Thursday Dec. 29, the speaker of the Knesset ... Middle East
-
Blinken congratulates Netanyahu, hopes to work on shared ‘values’Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday congratulated Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu on forming a government, which includes far-right figures, and ... Middle East
-
Israel's Netanyahu says he has secured deal to form new governmentIsrael's longest-serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said on Wednesday he had secured a deal to form a new government after weeks of ... Middle East
-
US plans new Israel-Arab meeting, hopes for Netanyahu restraintThe United States plans a meeting early in 2023 between Israel and Arab nations that recognize it as it pushes the incoming right-wing government of ... Middle East
-
Netanyahu: Unprecedented Iran protests have led to US ‘rethinking’ of nuclear dealIsraeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that the ongoing anti-regime protests in Iran are unprecedented and that they have ... Middle East
-
Peace between Saudi Arabia and Israel would end Arab-Israel conflict: NetanyahuA peace initiative between Israel and Saudi Arabia would lead to a resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Israel’s Prime Minister-designate ... Middle East