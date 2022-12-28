Theme
Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani looks on during a Foreign Affairs Council meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels on December 12, 2022. (AFP)
Iran protests

Italy urges Iran to stop executions and open dialogue with protesters

Reuters, Rome
Published: Updated:
Iran must stop executing and persecuting protesters and should open a dialogue with them, Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday after summoning the Iranian ambassador.

Tajani said death sentences against people who take part in demonstrations or women who refuse to wear headscarves were a massively disproportionate and unacceptable form of punishment.

