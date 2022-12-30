Hassan Nasrallah speech canceled due to flu, says Hezbollah

A speech by the leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah scheduled for Friday has been canceled after he contracted the flu, the Iran-backed group said in a statement.
Nasrallah’s speech was cancelled “due to health reasons, after he contracted the flu, which hinders his eminence from speaking in the usual and natural manner,” the statement, reported by Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV, said.
Nasrallah is receiving “appropriate treatment” and plans to give a speech on January 3, the anniversary of the US killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the statement added.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
US issues Hezbollah-related sanctions against three Lebanese men, two companies
Lebanon MPs again fail to fill vacant presidency
Hezbollah chief seeks assurances from Lebanon’s next president