Hassan Nasrallah speech canceled due to flu, says Hezbollah

A speech by the leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah scheduled for Friday has been canceled after he contracted the flu, the Iran-backed group said in a statement.

Nasrallah’s speech was cancelled “due to health reasons, after he contracted the flu, which hinders his eminence from speaking in the usual and natural manner,” the statement, reported by Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV, said.

Advertisement

Nasrallah is receiving “appropriate treatment” and plans to give a speech on January 3, the anniversary of the US killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the statement added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

US issues Hezbollah-related sanctions against three Lebanese men, two companies

Lebanon MPs again fail to fill vacant presidency

Hezbollah chief seeks assurances from Lebanon’s next president