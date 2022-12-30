Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This picture taken on January 3, 2022 shows a view of a screen displaying a televised speech by the head of the Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah, airing during a memorial service marking the second anniversary of a US drone strike that killed the top commander of the Iranian revolutionary guard corps (IRGC) Qasem Soleimani alongside Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, at a hall in a school in the southern suburb of Lebanon’s capital Beirut. (AFP)
This picture taken on January 3, 2022 shows a view of a screen displaying a televised speech by the head of the Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah, airing during a memorial service marking the second anniversary of a US drone strike that killed the top commander of the Iranian revolutionary guard corps (IRGC) Qasem Soleimani alongside Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, at a hall in a school in the southern suburb of Lebanon’s capital Beirut. (AFP)

Hassan Nasrallah speech canceled due to flu, says Hezbollah

Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A speech by the leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah scheduled for Friday has been canceled after he contracted the flu, the Iran-backed group said in a statement.

Nasrallah’s speech was cancelled “due to health reasons, after he contracted the flu, which hinders his eminence from speaking in the usual and natural manner,” the statement, reported by Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV, said.

Nasrallah is receiving “appropriate treatment” and plans to give a speech on January 3, the anniversary of the US killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the statement added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

US issues Hezbollah-related sanctions against three Lebanese men, two companies

Lebanon MPs again fail to fill vacant presidency

Hezbollah chief seeks assurances from Lebanon’s next president

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size