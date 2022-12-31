Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu attends a special session of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, to approve and swear in a new right-wing government, in Jerusalem December 29, 2022. (Reuters)
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu attends a special session of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, to approve and swear in a new right-wing government, in Jerusalem December 29, 2022. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine

Netanyahu says Israel not bound by ‘despicable’ UN vote

Reuters, Jerusalem
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said a United Nations General Assembly vote asking the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to provide an opinion on Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories was “despicable.”

“The Jewish people are not occupiers on their own land nor occupiers in our eternal capital Jerusalem and no UN resolution can warp that historical truth,” he said in a video message.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UN vote on Israel’s occupation ‘a victory’, Palestinians say

General Assembly refers Israeli occupation to UN court

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size