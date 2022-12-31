Russia, Turkey foreign ministers discuss holding fresh Syria meeting: Report

Russia and Turkey’s foreign ministers discussed holding another three-way Turkey-Syria-Russia ministers’ meeting in a phone call on Saturday, Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber said, adding that the meeting could take place in the second half of January.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the two had discussed the situation in Syria on their call.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a sign of normalization between Ankara and Damascus, Turkey’s defense minister and intelligence chief met with their Syrian counterparts in Moscow in a trilateral meeting also attended by Russian officials on Wednesday, marking a first in the decade-long Syrian war.

The three sides agreed to continue with the meetings, the Turkish defense ministry said after Wednesday’s gathering.

TRT Haber said on Saturday it was not yet clear where the next trilateral foreign ministers meeting would be held.

Read more:

Turkish, Syrian officials meet in Russia after years-long chill

Syria records lowest annual death toll since war began: Monitor