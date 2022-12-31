Theme
Members of the Israeli forces walk during a clash with Palestinian demonstrators following the funeral of Mufeed Iklayel, near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 29, 2022. (File: AFP)
Israel Palestine

UN vote on Israel’s occupation ‘a victory’, Palestinians say

Reuters, West Bank
The Palestinians on Saturday welcomed a vote by the United Nations General Assembly to ask the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories.

“The time has come for Israel to be a state subject to law, and to be held accountable for its ongoing crimes against our people,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Senior Palestinian official Hussein al-Sheikh said on Twitter that Friday’s vote “reflects the victory of Palestinian diplomacy.”

General Assembly refers Israeli occupation to UN court

