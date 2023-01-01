ISIS says it carried deadly attack in Egypt Suez Canal city of Ismailia

ISIS said Saturday that it carried out a deadly attack on an Egyptian police checkpoint in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia the previous day.



“A cell of soldiers of the caliphate managed to attack an Egyptian police roadblock... with a machine gun,” the terrorist group’s Amaq news agency said.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Three Egyptian policemen were killed in the attack, the first of its kind in nearly three years in mainland Egypt, which has largely been spared the deadly insurgency in the nearby Sinai peninsula.



In the past few years, attacks against Egyptian security forces have been concentrated in the Sinai, where terrorists affiliated with ISIS operate.



Eleven soldiers were killed on May 7 in an attack in western Sinai.



Days later, another five soldiers and seven terrorists died when the army was attacked in the peninsula.



Ismailia is one of the key cities overlooking Egypt’s Suez Canal, a vital waterway between Asia and Europe that sees about 10 percent of the world’s maritime trade.



Read more:



Three Egyptian policemen killed in attack in Suez Canal city



Egypt’s president backs bigger private role in line with IMF demands



Egypt announces committee to set ‘fair price’ for basic goods



Advertisement