Israel to abandon plastic tax despite environmental concerns

Israel’s new government will abandon the country’s tax on single-use plastic plates and utensils, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Sunday, despite environmental concerns.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The decision, in apparent defiance of global efforts to reduce the amount of plastic waste that is polluting oceans, comes after opposition to the tax from religious parties that said it unfairly targeted their communities.
Smotrich, who was sworn in on Thursday, said his first decision in office is to ax the plastic tax as well as a levy on sugary drinks “as quickly as possible”.
The country’s Environmental Protection Ministry, which has reported a 50 percent drop in the use of such plastic since the tax was introduced in 2021, said it was studying Smotrich’s decision and its consequences.
There was opposition to the plastic tax among ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, which are strongly represented in the new government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.
A parliamentary report from November 2021 found that ultra-Orthodox families used plasticware three times more than the rest of the population because they often have large families and low incomes, with many not owning dishwashing machines.
Read more:
Climate-stressed Iraq must pursue ‘green growth model’: World Bank
UAE asks state entities to buy local in food security push: Minister Mariam Al Mheiri
Air quality plummets in India’s capital New Delhi as temperatures cool
-
Climate-stressed Iraq must pursue ‘green growth model’: World BankIraq, a top oil exporter battered by climate change impacts, must diversify its economy and pursue a “greener growth model,” the World Bank said ... World News
-
UAE asks state entities to buy local in food security push: Minister Mariam Al MheiriThe United Arab Emirates has directed government entities such as the armed forces and hospital authorities to buy locally grown produce to support ... Economy
-
Air quality plummets in India’s capital New Delhi as temperatures coolAir pollution worsened in New Delhi on Monday to the “very poor” category after a few days of clear skies, as lower temperatures and calmer winds ... World News