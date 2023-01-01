Stray bullets hit jets at Beirut airport during New Year celebrations, no one hurt
Stray bullets from gunfire celebrations for the New Year hit two Middle East Airlines jets parked at Beirut’s international airport causing minor damage to the planes without hurting anyone, an airline official said on Sunday.
Intense shooting in the air occurred around midnight Saturday in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon to celebrate the New Year despite repeated warnings by officials for residents not to do so.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The two jets are now being fixed at the Rafik Hariri International Airport, according to the official who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. The official said the bullets hit the jets after midnight Saturday.
On November 10, a stray bullet hit an MEA jet while landing in Beirut, causing some material damage. No one among the passengers or crew was hurt, the head of the Lebanese airline company said at the time.
MEA chief said Mohamad El-Hout told reporters earlier this year that the airport often faces such incidents, in addition to birds that fly in the area, endangering aviation.
Shooting in the air is common in Lebanon, where people often open fire to celebrate passing school or university exams, as well as during weddings and funerals. Groups firing into the air also tends to follow when the country’s political leaders give speeches.
Many Lebanese have pistols and automatic rifles at home, many of them left over from the country’s 1975-90 civil war.
Read more: Lebanon detains Hezbollah supporter in probe of Irish UN peacekeeper’s killing
-
Lebanon detains Hezbollah supporter in probe of Irish UN peacekeeper’s killingThe Lebanese army detained over the weekend a main suspect in the recent killing of an Irish UN peacekeeper in a move coordinated with powerful armed ... Middle East
-
France’s Macron urges Lebanon to ‘get rid’ of leaders blocking reformsFrench President Emmanuel Macron called on Lebanon Friday to “get rid” of its political leadership who have for months blocked reforms vital to save ... Middle East
-
Lebanon PM says sweeping reforms still needed despite return to growthLebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Thursday that sweeping reforms remain vital to rescue the stricken economy, despite a return to ... Middle East
-
Body of Irish UNIFIL peacekeeper killed in Lebanon arrives homeThe body of an Irish United Nations peacekeeper killed in Lebanon was on Monday returned to Ireland with full military honors.Private Sean Rooney, 23, ... Middle East
-
Memorial as Irish peacekeeper killed in Lebanon flown homeUnited Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon took part in a memorial service Sunday as the body of their slain Irish comrade was repatriated, days after ... Middle East
-
Saudi Arabia condemns attack on UN peacekeeping mission in LebanonSaudi Arabia on Friday condemned the attack on a UN peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.An Irish ... Saudi Arabia
-
Lebanon’s caretaker PM: Those responsible for Irish soldier’s death will be punishedLebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Friday that those responsible for the killing of an Irish soldier on a UN peacekeeping mission ... Middle East
-
Irish peacekeeper killed on UNIFIL mission in Lebanon, investigation launchedAn Irish soldier was shot and killed on a UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon and a second was in a critical condition after a “hostile” crowd ... Middle East