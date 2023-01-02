Theme
French frigate La Guepratte is seen on a surveillance mission off Nice, 14 April 2005, as military ressources have been mobilized on the eve of the funeral of Prince Rainier of Monaco. (AFP)
Four tons of drugs seized by French navy in the Arabian Sea

AFP
Published: Updated:
The French navy seized nearly half a ton of heroin and 3.5 tons of cannabis resin when it intercepted an unflagged boat in the Arabian Sea, it said Monday.

It seized the drugs with an estimated value of 50 million euros after its frigate Guepratte spotted the dhow on December 27, the Indian Ocean Maritime Command said in a statement.

Part of the illegal drugs shipment was “probably intended for the European market”, said the command based in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

The French ship was operating as part of the multinational mission Naval Task Force 150 aimed at strengthening regional security and combating illicit trafficking.

