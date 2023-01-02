Theme
sraeli forces gather as Palestinians protest against what organizers say are Israel's measures of keeping bodies of dead prisoners, near Qalandia in the Israeli-occupied West Bank December 27, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israel’s military kills two Palestinians, including teen, in West Bank

Reuters, Jerusalem
The Israeli military shot dead two Palestinians, including a 17-year-old, near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin early on Monday, Palestinian sources said.

A statement from the Israeli military confirmed soldiers were operating in the area in order to demolish the home of assailants Israel says were involved in the killing of an Israeli soldier last year.

The statement did not confirm the fatalities.

Last year saw the worst levels of violence in the West Bank in more than a decade, much of it concentrated around Nablus and the nearby city of Jenin, with at least 150 Palestinians and more than 20 Israelis killed.

