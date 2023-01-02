Theme
Israel’s Eli Cohen, then economy minister, works at his office in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem November 22, 2017. (Reuters)
Israeli foreign minister sees Abraham Accords summit in Morocco in March

Reuters
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Monday he planned to attend a summit in March with counterparts from Arab countries that have drawn closer to Israel following a US-sponsored diplomatic drive in 2020.

Cohen, who took office last week as part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new hard-right coalition government, said the summit would be hosted by Morocco, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The statement did not name other countries. Israel has in the past cited Morocco, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan as belonging to the Abraham Accords.

