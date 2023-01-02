Israeli foreign minister sees Abraham Accords summit in Morocco in March
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Monday he planned to attend a summit in March with counterparts from Arab countries that have drawn closer to Israel following a US-sponsored diplomatic drive in 2020.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Cohen, who took office last week as part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new hard-right coalition government, said the summit would be hosted by Morocco, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.
The statement did not name other countries. Israel has in the past cited Morocco, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan as belonging to the Abraham Accords.
Read more:
Israel’s ex-intelligence minister Eli Cohen nominated as foreign minister
Benjamin Netanyahu sworn in as Israel’s prime minister
Israeli tech exits crash to one-fifth of 2021 level, PwC Says
-
Israel’s ex-intelligence minister Eli Cohen nominated as foreign ministerFormer Israeli intelligence minister Eli Cohen, an architect of the normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab counties, was Thursday ... Middle East
-
Benjamin Netanyahu sworn in as Israel’s prime ministerBenjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as Israel’s prime minister following a vote in parliament Thursday that brought in the most right-wing government in ... Middle East
-
Israeli tech exits crash to one-fifth of 2021 level, PwC SaysThe value of initial public offerings and mergers and acquisitions in Israel’s tech industry this year fell to one-fifth of 2021 levels as rising ... Financial Markets