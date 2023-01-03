Theme
Palestinian Muslims walk in front of the Dome of Rock mosque at the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 17, 2022. (AFP)
Jordan condemns in ‘severest’ terms Ben-Gvir’s visit to al-Aqsa Mosque

Reuters, Amman
Jordan said on Tuesday it condemned in “severest” terms a visit by Israeli far right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.

“Jordan condemns in the severest of terms the storming of the al-Aqsa Mosque and violating its sanctity,” said a statement by the foreign ministry.

Ben-Gvir briefly toured the site under heavy security. The compound is Islam’s third holiest site after Mecca and Medina and Judaism’s most sacred site, a vestige of two ancient temples of the faith.

