Jordan condemns in ‘severest’ terms Ben-Gvir’s visit to al-Aqsa Mosque
Jordan said on Tuesday it condemned in “severest” terms a visit by Israeli far right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.
“Jordan condemns in the severest of terms the storming of the al-Aqsa Mosque and violating its sanctity,” said a statement by the foreign ministry.
Ben-Gvir briefly toured the site under heavy security. The compound is Islam’s third holiest site after Mecca and Medina and Judaism’s most sacred site, a vestige of two ancient temples of the faith.
