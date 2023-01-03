Israel’s Netanyahu committed to al-Aqsa status quo, official says
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is committed to “strictly keeping the status quo” at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, an official in his office said on Tuesday, after an ultra-nationalist minister’s visit sparked Arab condemnation.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The official said ministers had visited the compound in the past in keeping with the status quo, which allows Muslims to worship at the holy site and other religions only to visit.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia, UAE condemn Israeli official’s ‘storming’ of al-Aqsa courtyard
Israel’s extreme-right minister Ben-Gvir visits al-Aqsa Mosque compound
Israeli foreign minister sees Abraham Accords summit in Morocco in March