Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu attends a special session of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, to approve and swear in a new right-wing government, in Jerusalem December 29, 2022. (Reuters)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a special session of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, to approve and swear in a new right-wing government, in Jerusalem December 29, 2022. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israel’s Netanyahu committed to al-Aqsa status quo, official says

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is committed to “strictly keeping the status quo” at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, an official in his office said on Tuesday, after an ultra-nationalist minister’s visit sparked Arab condemnation.

The official said ministers had visited the compound in the past in keeping with the status quo, which allows Muslims to worship at the holy site and other religions only to visit.

