Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Palestinian Muslims gather at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque complex following Friday prayers, April 15, 2022. (AFP)
Palestinian Muslims gather at Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa Mosque complex following on April 15, 2022. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Palestinian PM accuses Israel of ‘plan to turn al-Aqsa Mosque into Jewish temple’

Reuters, Ramallah
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh cast a visit by a far-right Israeli official to a contested Jerusalem holy site on Tuesday as a bid to turn a major mosque there “into a Jewish temple.”

Addressing his cabinet, Shtayyeh also called on Palestinians to “confront the raids into al-Aqsa Mosque” after Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir toured the periphery of the mosque compound. Ben-Gvir did not approach the mosque.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Jordan condemns in ‘severest’ terms Ben-Gvir’s visit to al-Aqsa Mosque

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size