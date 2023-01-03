Palestinian PM accuses Israel of ‘plan to turn al-Aqsa Mosque into Jewish temple’
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh cast a visit by a far-right Israeli official to a contested Jerusalem holy site on Tuesday as a bid to turn a major mosque there “into a Jewish temple.”
Addressing his cabinet, Shtayyeh also called on Palestinians to “confront the raids into al-Aqsa Mosque” after Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir toured the periphery of the mosque compound. Ben-Gvir did not approach the mosque.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Jordan condemns in ‘severest’ terms Ben-Gvir’s visit to al-Aqsa Mosque