Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A handout picture provided by the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on November 19, 2022, shows him in the capital Tehran, addressing a group of Iranians from the central city of Isfahan. (Khamenei.ir via AFP)
A handout picture provided by the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on November 19, 2022, shows him in the capital Tehran, addressing a group of Iranians from the central city of Isfahan. (Khamenei.ir via AFP)
Iran supreme leader

Iran protests cartoons of Khamenei in French satirical weekly

AFP, Tehran
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Iran warned France on Wednesday it would respond after “insulting” cartoons depicting Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei were published in the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

The weekly had published dozens of cartoons on the same day ridiculing the highest religious and political figure in the Islamic Republic.

The magazine said the cartoons were part of a competition it launched in December in support of the protests triggered by the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurd who was arrested for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The insulting and indecent act of a French publication in publishing cartoons against the religious and political authority will not go without an effective and decisive response,” tweeted Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

“We will not allow the French government to go beyond its bounds. They have definitely chosen the wrong path.”

The French magazine said the contest aimed “to support the struggle of Iranians who are fighting for their freedom.”

Iranian authorities say hundreds of people, including members of the security forces, have been killed and thousands arrested in what they generally describe as “riots,” and have accused hostile foreign powers and opposition groups of stoking the unrest.

Charlie Hebdo published the caricatures in an special edition to mark the anniversary of a deadly attack on its Paris office on January 7, 2015 by assailants who said they were acting on behalf of al-Qaeda to avenge the magazine’s decision to publish cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.

Read more:

Iranian revolutionary guard shot dead in Tehran: Media

Iran upholds death sentences for teenage protesters

Iran’s Raisi says revenge for Qassem Soleimani is ‘certain’ on killing anniversary

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size