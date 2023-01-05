Iran sentences another protester to death

Iran has sentenced another man to death over involvement in anti-regime protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, state media reported on Thursday.

A man identified as Arshia Takdastan was sentenced to death after being convicted of the capital charges of “corruption on earth” and “waging war against God,” the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

Advertisement

ISNA described Takdastan as a “leader” of protests in the northern city of Nowshahr, adding that his charges included “destruction of public property, inciting citizens to create insecurity and collusion to commit crimes against” the country’s national security.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Protests – described by the regime as “riots” – have swept across Iran since September 16 when 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Amini died after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran.

Iran has already executed two protesters. Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard, both 23, were hanged last month.

The Oslo-based rights group Iran Human Rights (IHR) last month published the names of 100 Iranians it said were at risk of being executed for participating in anti-regime protests.

The group said the 100 figure was “a minimum” and called on the international community to “increase the political cost” of executions for the Iranian regime.

Since Amini’s death, demonstrators have been calling for the downfall of the regime in a movement that has become one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since its establishment in 1979.

At least 476 people, including 64 children and 34 women, have been killed by security forces in the protests, according to IHR.

Read more:

Iran closes French institute in protest to Khamenei cartoons

Iranian revolutionary guard shot dead in Tehran: Media

Iran upholds death sentences for teenage protesters