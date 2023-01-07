Theme
An image grab of footage obtained from Iranian State TV IRINN on January 7, 2023 shows Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini attending a court hearing in Karaj on December 5. (IRINN via AFP)
Britain says Iran’s execution of two protesters is ‘abhorrent’

Reuters, London
British foreign minister James Cleverly on Saturday condemned Iran’s execution of two protesters and urged it to “immediately end the violence against its own people.”

“The execution of Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini by the Iranian regime is abhorrent,” Cleverly said on Twitter. “The UK is strongly opposed to the death penalty in all circumstances.”

Iran hanged the two men for allegedly killing a member of the security forces during nationwide protests that started after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini last September.

