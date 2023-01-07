EU ‘appalled’ by latest protest-related executions in Iran: Statement

The European Union said on Saturday it was “appalled” after Iran executed two more protesters for allegedly killing a member of the security forces during a protest.

“The EU is appalled by the execution of Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini arrested and sentenced to death in connection with the ongoing protests in Iran,” the EU said in a statement.

“This is yet another sign of the Iranian authorities’ violent repression of civilian demonstrations.”

Karami, 22, and Hosseini, 39, had been convicted of killing a member of the Basij in the city of Karaj in November.

The Basij is a paramilitary arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Iran typically deploys members of the Basij across the country when faced with anti-regime protests to suppress them.

The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR) reported that Karami and Hosseini were denied access to a lawyer of their own choice, while the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) described the executions as “lynchings.”

“These men weren’t executed after a judicial process, they were lynched,” Hadi Ghaemi, Executive Director of CHRI, said in a statement published on the group’s website.

“From the moment they were arrested, they were considered guilty with no chance of being proven innocent because the cases against them were politically motivated,” he said.

The latest executions bring the total number of known executions connected to protests sparked by the death in custody of Masha Amini in September to four. Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard, both 23, were hanged last month.

IHR has identified 100 Iranians who are at risk of being executed for participating in the protests, which it warns is a minimum number.

Since Amini’s death, protesters across Iran have been demanding the overthrow of the regime, creating one of the most significant challenges to the Islamic Republic since it was founded in 1979.

The regime views the protests as “riots” that are backed by foreign powers.

At least 476 people, including 64 children and 34 women, have been killed by security forces during the protests, according to IHR.

