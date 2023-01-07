Netherlands summons Iranian ambassador again over executions

The Dutch government will summon the Iranian ambassador to the Netherlands for the second time in a month to voice its deep concerns over the execution of demonstrators, Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Saturday.

“Appalled by the horrible executions of demonstrators in Iran. I will summon the Iranian ambassador to underline our serious concerns and I call upon EU Member States to do the same,” Hoekstra said in a tweet.

Iran on Saturday hanged two men for allegedly killing a member of the security forces during nationwide protests that followed the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini on September 16.

Hoekstra said these actions underlined the need for the European Union to impose stronger sanctions on Iran than are currently being considered.

The Netherlands also summoned the Iranian ambassador in The Hague last month to protest against the execution of demonstrators in the country.

