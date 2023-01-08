Denmark to summon Iran envoy over protest executions

Denmark will summon Iran's ambassador to express its "outrage" after Tehran executed two men linked to mass protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, the Danish foreign minister said on Sunday.

Iran's envoy will be summoned to the foreign ministry "to send him the strongest possible and imaginable message that the abuses committed against his people trigger our outrage", Lars Lokke Rasmussen told Danish news agency Ritzau.

The ministry confirmed to AFP that the meeting will take place on Monday.

Iran on Saturday announced that two men were hanged for killing a paramilitary force member in November during unprecedented protests sparked by the death in custody of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.

The executions sparked international condemnation, with the United Nations denouncing "unfair trials based on forced concessions".

The United States said the hangings were "a key component of the regime's effort to suppress protests", which have shaken the Islamic republic since Amini's death in September last year.

Denmark's fellow EU member the Netherlands has also summoned the Iranian ambassador to express its concern.

