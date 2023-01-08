Theme
A picture taken on January 13, 2020, during a press tour organised by the US-led coalition fighting the remnants of the Islamic State group, shows a view inside Ain al-Asad military airbase housing US and other foreign troops in the western Iraqi province of Anbar. Iran last week launched a wave of missiles at the sprawling Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq and a base in Arbil, capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, both hosting US and other foreign troops, in an operation it dubbed a response to the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Guards' Quds Force, in a January 3 US drone strike near Baghdad's airport.
File photo of the Ain al-Asad air base. (AFP)

Drone shot down over Iraq air base: Report

Reuters
Defense systems at Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts US forces, intercepted and shot down a drone while it was hovering near the base, Iraqi military sources said on Sunday.

The sources said it was not clear whether the drone was on a surveillance mission or if it was carrying any explosives.

No damages or casualties were reported, the sources added.

