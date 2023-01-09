Protest outside Iran prison against reportedly imminent executions of demonstrators

Dozens of Iranians gathered early on Monday outside a prison near the capital Tehran where authorities are reportedly preparing to execute two protesters, videos posted on social media showed.

Human rights defenders had warned on social media that authorities planned to execute Mohammad Ghobadlou and Mohammad Boroughani early on Monday, promoting the protest outside Rajaei Shahr prison in the city of Karaj, west of Tehran, where the two men are being held.

Ghobadlou, 22, and Boroughani, 19, were convicted of attacking members of the security forces in trials that human rights groups have described as “sham.”

The pair’s death sentences were recently upheld by Iran’s Supreme Court, the final step before authorities carry out the sentence.

Videos shared on Twitter by the activist group 1500tasvir showed the crowd outside the prison embracing Ghobadlou’s mother, who was present at the scene along with Ghobadlou’s father.

The crowd also chanted anti-regime slogans and urged other Iranians to join the protest. Sound of gunfire could be heard in other videos shared on Twitter.

About an hour ago, in front of Rajai Shahr Prison to save the lives of #MohamadBroghani and #MohammadGhobadlu

Iran executed two more protesters on Saturday, bringing the total number of executions related to the demonstrations sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini in September to four.

These executions have drawn condemnation from Western powers, but have not deterred the Islamic Republic from executing more protesters.

Activists have called on Western governments to increase the political cost of executions for the regime by taking action such as expelling Iranian diplomats in the West and recalling their own ambassadors from Iran.

Since Amini’s death, protesters across Iran have been demanding the overthrow of the regime, creating one of the most significant challenges to the Islamic Republic since it was founded in 1979.

The regime views the protests as “riots” that are backed by foreign powers.

At least 476 people, including 64 children and 34 women, have been killed by security forces during the protests, according to the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR).

