Protesters hold a placard reading ‘The priority is the right of living for Olivier’ during a solidarity demonstration with Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele in Brussels on December 25, 2022. (AFP)
Belgium summoning Iranian ambassador over Iran sentencing Belgian citizen

Reuters, Brussels
Belgium is summoning the Iranian ambassador after Iran sentenced Belgian citizen Olivier Vandecasteele to 40 years of prison and 74 lashes, Foreign Affairs Minister Hadja Lahbib said Tuesday in a statement.

Vandecasteele was convicted of spying, cooperating with the United States against Iran and money-laundering, charges he has all denied.

