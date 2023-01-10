White House condemns latest Iran death sentences, demands ‘immediate cessation’
The White House on Monday condemned the latest executions of protesters announced by Iran and said the United States stands with other countries demanding “immediate cessation” of the death sentences.
“We condemn the executions of Mohammad Mehdi Karami & Mohammad Hosseini and the additional executions announced today,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan tweeted, referring to two people executed Saturday, and three more death sentences announced Monday.
“We join with partners around the world calling for an immediate cessation of these abuses. Iran will be held accountable,” Sullivan said.
