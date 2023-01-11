Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu greets his supporters during a rally to oppose the conviction and political ban of himself, a popular rival to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, in Istanbul, Turkey, December 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu greets his supporters during a rally to oppose the conviction and political ban of himself, a popular rival to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Istanbul, Turkey, December 15, 2022. (Reuters)

Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu faces tender rigging case: Reports

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Turkish authorities have filed a lawsuit against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a potential challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, accusing him of rigging a public tender while he was a mayor of the city’s Beylikduzu district, the broadcaster Haberturk reported on Wednesday.

The charge carries a possible jail sentence of up to seven years, Haberturk said, adding that a hearing was scheduled for June 15.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The case was opened after an Interior Ministry investigation into a tender for recruitment services that was held in 2015, Haberturk also said.

Imamoglu was sentenced last December to two years and seven months in prison and banned from politics for insulting public officials in 2019, when he criticized a decision to cancel the first round of municipal elections, in which he beat Erdogan’s AK Party, which had held power for 25 years.

He has appealed against that verdict, but his conviction has rallied the opposition bloc around what it sees as a fight for democracy, the rule of law and justice.

Critics say Turkey’s judiciary has been bent to Erdogan’s will to punish his critics. The government says the judges are independent.

Read more:

Erdogan says courts will fix any mistakes after Istanbul mayor’s sentencing

Turkey’s Erdogan takes first step in ‘crazy’ canal project in Istanbul

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size