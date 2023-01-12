Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
An Iranian woman holds a picture of Qassem Soleimani, during a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of the killing of senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani in a US attack, in Tehran, Iran, on January 3, 2022. (West Asia News Agency via Reuters)
An Iranian woman holds a picture of Qassem Soleimani, during a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of the killing of senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani in a US attack, in Tehran, Iran, on January 3, 2022. (West Asia News Agency via Reuters)

British mosques hold classes praising Qassem Soleimani for schoolchildren: Report

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Schoolchildren at several mosques in Britain were given “special classes” in praise of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani following his killing in a US attack in 2020, the Jewish Chronicle reported on Thursday.

These events, which honored Soleimani as a “martyr,” were reportedly held at at least six mosques across the UK.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Soleimani, who was the head of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was killed in a US airstrike in Iraq on January 3, 2020, ordered by then President Donald Trump.

Some of the mosques involved described Soleimani as “the commander of hearts” – a term commonly used by Iranian state media to refer to the slain commander – the report said.

Another event in London was addressed by officials from the Islamic Republic, it added.

Earlier this month, the Telegraph reported that Britain will officially declare the IRGC as a terrorist group within weeks which would make it a criminal offence to belong to the group, attend its meetings, and carry its logo in public.

Read more:

Iran IRGC chief vows revenge against Charlie Hebdo over Khamenei cartoons

Iran sentences ex-official to death for spying for UK, London demands release

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size