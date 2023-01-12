British mosques hold classes praising Qassem Soleimani for schoolchildren: Report

Schoolchildren at several mosques in Britain were given “special classes” in praise of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani following his killing in a US attack in 2020, the Jewish Chronicle reported on Thursday.

These events, which honored Soleimani as a “martyr,” were reportedly held at at least six mosques across the UK.

Soleimani, who was the head of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was killed in a US airstrike in Iraq on January 3, 2020, ordered by then President Donald Trump.

Some of the mosques involved described Soleimani as “the commander of hearts” – a term commonly used by Iranian state media to refer to the slain commander – the report said.

Another event in London was addressed by officials from the Islamic Republic, it added.

Earlier this month, the Telegraph reported that Britain will officially declare the IRGC as a terrorist group within weeks which would make it a criminal offence to belong to the group, attend its meetings, and carry its logo in public.

