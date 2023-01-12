Iran summons Sweden’s ambassador over ‘interventionist statements’ by EU

Iran on Thursday summoned the Swedish ambassador to Tehran, whose country holds the European Union’s presidency, over “interventionist statements” made by EU officials regarding Iran’s internal affairs, state media reported.

“Interference in the internal affairs of countries is against all international rules and regulations, and the Islamic Republic of Iran definitely does not tolerate it,” an official from Iran’s foreign ministry told the Swedish ambassador, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

The EU, along with other nations, has condemned Iran’s crackdown on protests that have been ongoing for several months.

The demonstrations, which were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran in mid-September, have been demanding the overthrow of the regime, creating one of the most significant challenges to the Islamic Republic since it was founded in 1979.

Iranian authorities view the protests as “riots” backed by foreign powers and have so far executed four protesters.

According to human rights groups, hundreds of people have been killed by security forces during the protests and thousands have been arrested.

