Iran glad to see rapprochement between Turkey and Syria: FM

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday his country was glad to see a rapprochement between its ally Syria and Turkey, which has backed the political and armed opposition to Damascus over the last decade.



“We are happy with the dialogue taking place between Syria and Turkey, and we believe that it will reflect positively between the two countries,” said Amirabdollahian, during a diplomatic visit to the Lebanese capital Beirut.



Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that he could meet his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad early in February.



Such a meeting would mark the highest-level talks between Ankara and Damascus since the Syrian war began in 2011 and signal a further thaw in ties.



The Turkish and Syrian defense ministers held landmark talks in Moscow last month to discuss border security and other issues.



The conflict in Syria, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people, displaced millions and drawn in regional and world powers, has ground on into a second decade, although fighting has cooled.



