Thousands of Israelis rally against Netanyahu’s new government
Thousands of Israelis gathered in central Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government to overhaul the legal system and weaken the Supreme Court — a step that critics say will destroy the country’s democratic system of checks and balances.
The protest presents an early challenge to Netanyahu and his ultranationalist national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has ordered police to take tough action if protesters block roads or display Palestinian flags.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges, has made overhauling the country’s legal system a centerpiece of his agenda.
In office for just over two weeks, his government has launched proposals to weaken the Supreme Court by giving parliament the power to overturn court decisions with a simple majority vote. It also wants to give parliament control over the appointment of judges and reduce the independence of legal advisers.
Netanyahu’s justice minister says unelected judges have too much power. But opponents to the plans say the proposed changes will undermine Israeli democracy. Israeli opposition leaders, former attorney generals and the president of Israel's Supreme Court have all spoken out against the plan. The legal changes could help Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, evade conviction, or even make his trial disappear entirely. Since being indicted in 2019, Netanyahu has said the justice system is biased against him.
Israeli media said some 15,000 people, many holding Israeli flags or umbrellas, were in central Tel Aviv for the protest on a cool, rainy night.
Police beefed up their presence ahead of the march. Israeli media quoted police as saying officers had been instructed to be “very sensitive” and allow the protest to proceed peacefully. But they also vowed a tough response to any vandalism or violent behavior.
Smaller protests were also scheduled in Jerusalem and other cities.
Read more:
Israel’s PM Netanyahu races ahead to implement hard-line agenda
Israel’s PM Netanyahu defends plan to rein in judiciary
-
Israeli army kills two Palestinians during raid in West BankTwo Palestinians were killed Saturday during an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.The two young men ... Middle East
-
Palestinian man succumbs to wounds in Israeli West Bank raidPalestinian medics said a man died early Saturday after he was critically wounded by Israeli gunfire during a military raid in the occupied West Bank ... Middle East
-
Lebanese army shoots at Israeli droneThe Lebanese army said on Friday its troops shot at an Israeli drone that crossed into Lebanon’s southern airspace, with a security source saying the ... Middle East
-
Israel’s arrests of hundreds of Palestinian children leave families terrifiedYousef Mesheh was sleeping in his bunk bed when Israeli forces stormed into his home at 3 a.m.Within moments, the 15-year-old Palestinian said he was ... Features
-
S&P sees Israeli judicial reforms a ‘downside risk’ for credit ratingJudicial reform plans by Israel's new hard-right government could pressure the country's sovereign credit rating even as the budget remains under ... Economy