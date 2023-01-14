At least one killed in blasts targeting troops in central Somalia
One person was killed and at least six others injured in a suicide car bombing at a checkpoint manned by Somali government troops in the central region of Hiran on Saturday, witnesses said, part of a twin suicide car attack.
The al-Shabaab extremist group claimed responsibility for the attacks, which went off almost simultaneously according to the witnesses, adding they targeted military bases in Jalalaqsi and Bulobarde towns in Hiran.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Federal government soldiers and allied clan militias launched a major offensive against al-Shabaab last August. The group has retaliated with a series of attacks after they were driven out of some of the territories.
“A suicide car bomb exploded at a government forces checkpoint near the bridge,” said Seinab Abdullahi, a shopkeeper in Jalalaqsi, who counted one body and six injured victims.
Police and government officials were not immediately available for comment.
Government forces fired at the car that carried the second explosive, said Hussein Abdiasis, another resident of Jalalaqsi, in an attempt to stop the attackers.
“After the first blast, we heard gunfire and then another blast,” he said.
Al-Shabaab has been waging an insurgency against Somalia’s government since 2007, with the aim of enforcing its strict interpretation of Islamic law.
It has been pushed back by government offensives in the past, only to regroup and return to areas that the army does not have the capacity to hold.
Read more:
Somalia’s president urges people to flush out al-Shabaab ‘bedbugs’
Top al-Shabaab leader killed in joint airstrike operation: Somalia govt
-
Somalia’s president urges people to flush out al-Shabaab ‘bedbugs’Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud called Thursday on ordinary people to help flush out members of the al-Shabaab extremist group he described ... Middle East
-
Nine killed in central Somalia car bombingsAt least nine people were killed, and several others wounded, in simultaneous car bomb attacks in a town in central Somalia on Wednesday, security ... World News
-
Somalia forces recapture key town from extremistsSomali government forces and allied militias have recaptured a strategic town held by al-Shabaab extremists since 2016, President Hassan Sheikh ... Middle East
-
US targets ISIS in Somalia with weapons-related sanctionsThe United States on Tuesday issued sanctions targeting ISIS in Somalia, designating members of the group and others it accused of being involved in a ... World News