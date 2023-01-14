Iran execution of accused British spy ‘abhorrent’: Amnesty

Iran’s execution of British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari after he was sentenced to death for spying for the United Kingdom was “abhorrent,” the Iranian arm of Amnesty International said on Saturday.

“This morning’s execution... by Iran’s authorities again displays their abhorrent assault on the right to life. The use of the death penalty is appalling under all circumstances,” Amnesty Iran said on Twitter.

The group said it was “particularly horrific given the violations he revealed he was subjected to in prison, including torture & other ill-treatment” and “being forcibly administered chemical substances & being held in prolonged solitary confinement which caused him great distress,”

It said he had been forced to make repeated recorded “confessions” which were later played in court during his trial.

Amnesty called on the British government to “fully investigate Alireza Akbari’s allegations of torture and other ill-treatment, and pursue all avenues to hold the Iranian authorities to account.”



