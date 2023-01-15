Iraqi PM says in an interview he supports indefinite US troop presence in country

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani defended the presence of US troops in his country and set no timetable for their withdrawal, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Sunday.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Referring to the US and NATO troop contingents that train and assist Iraqi units in countering ISIS but largely stay out of combat, he told the newspaper in the interview that the foreign forces are still needed. “Elimination of ISIS needs some more time,” he said.



Al-Sudani, who took office last October, told the Wall Street Journal that he planned to send a high-level delegation to Washington for talks with US officials next month, adding that Iraq would like similar relations with Washington to those enjoyed by Saudi Arabia and other Arabian Gulf oil and gas producers.

“I don’t see this as an impossible matter, to see Iraq have a good relationship with Iran and the US,” al-Sudani told the newspaper.



Read more:



Iraq reopens Baghdad’s Green Zone to ease traffic jams



Three rockets land in Iraq’s Green Zone: Report



Germany in talks with Iraq over possible gas imports: Chancellor